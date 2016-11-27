Wallula project shows world a way to lock away greenhouse gases

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving Pause

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery

0:37 Woman steals package in Riverbank

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals