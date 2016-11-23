Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory test project at Wallula succeeds. Scientists show the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide injected into basalt deep underground quickly turns to solid rock.
Courtesy PNNL

PNNL

Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL

Middle School students from the Yakama Nation Tribal School on the Yakama Resrevation near Toppenish spent Thursday at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as part of the My Brother's Keeper initiative. During the visit the student's met with PNNL staff to discuss programs and careers in science, engineering, technology and mathematics. The My Brother's Keeper program was launched by the White House in 2014 to inspire disadvantaged youths to pursue education and careers in STEM fields, at least 10 national laboratories hosted the program this year.

PNNL

PNNL test security systems at Richland pool

Keith Freier, director for global security programs at PNNL, talks about how they are using Richland's George Prout Memorial Pool to test their security systems that are used to protect radioactive materials across the country.

News

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving Senior Luncheon

Marcee Woffinden, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels senior nutrition services director, shares details about the nearly 650 Thanksgiving meals they prepared and delivered to seniors around the Mid-Columbia. There was also a special luncheon being held in the agency's new Senior Dining Cafe at 1834 Fowler Street in Richland.

Local

Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

The 31st annual report is aimed at helping parents make safe decisions in holiday shopping. The report lists recalled toys from the past year, including those that researchers found may be available for sale online, and cautions consumers to watch out for recalled toys that may still be in homes. It can be found at www.uspirg.org/reports/usp/trouble-toyland-2016

News

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

News

Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse makes her preliminary appearance before Judge Cameron Mitchell in Benton County Superior Court on Nov. 21, in Kennewick. Wiltse was arrested on Nov. 18 when she tried to collect ransom in the abduction of Sandra Harris, 69, of Kennewick. The body of the Kennewick woman was discovered Nov. 20, along a rural Benton County road south of Kennewick.

