Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

Middle School students from the Yakama Nation Tribal School on the Yakama Resrevation near Toppenish spent Thursday at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as part of the My Brother's Keeper initiative. During the visit the student's met with PNNL staff to discuss programs and careers in science, engineering, technology and mathematics. The My Brother's Keeper program was launched by the White House in 2014 to inspire disadvantaged youths to pursue education and careers in STEM fields, at least 10 national laboratories hosted the program this year.