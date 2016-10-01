Batteries not included: Swimming charges innovative fish tags from PNNL

4:16 How to make a battery in 7 easy steps Pause

1:39 Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL

2:26 PNNL scientists fact-check groundhog

1:03 PNNL test security systems at Richland pool

1:51 Cavalcade of Bands

1:32 Officials release El Cajon police-shooting video

1:17 Cascade Natural Gas workers race for United Way

0:07 Surveillance cameras capture theft from vehicle suspect at Corwin Ford in Pasco

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

1:09 Gesa Carousel of Dreams and Kadlec raise flags for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month