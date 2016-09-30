PNNL’s Rosenberg honored for work in energy efficiency standards

Michael Rosenberg, a building codes scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been elected to the rank of fellow of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.
He was selected for his contributions to the field of building energy efficiency. He led an effort to create and advance new methods for performance-based code compliance that encourages and rewards good design choices for energy efficiency. It is one of the most significant changes in performance-based energy code compliance in 25 years, PNNL said.
Rosenberg leads PNNL’s commercial energy code development team, which provides technical analysis and support toward cost-effective upgrades to national model energy codes and standards.
