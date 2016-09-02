Death Notices

September 2, 2016 3:33 PM

Keith D. Adams

Keith Dwayne Adams, 77, of Prosser, died Sept. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Emmett, Idaho, and was a lifelong Prosser resident.

He was a retired mechanic for Holtzinger Fruit.

Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

