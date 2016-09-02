Keith D. Adams

Keith Dwayne Adams, 77, of Prosser, died Sept. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Emmett, Idaho, and was a lifelong Prosser resident.
He was a retired mechanic for Holtzinger Fruit.
Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
