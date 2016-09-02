Death Notices

September 2, 2016 3:20 PM

Claude D. Hooker

Claude D. Hooker, 83, of Kennewick, died Sept. 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Cody, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 69 years.

He was a retired radiation specialist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

