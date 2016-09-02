Claude D. Hooker, 83, of Kennewick, died Sept. 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Cody, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 69 years.
He was a retired radiation specialist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
