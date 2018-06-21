Death Notices

Jeffrey D. Mundahl

June 21, 2018 06:17 PM

Jeffrey D. Mundahl, 59, of Kennewick, died June 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired driver for the Tri-City Herald.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

