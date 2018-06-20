Marilyn Beckley, 71, of West Richland, died June 19 in West Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.
She was a retired apartment manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
June 20, 2018 05:34 PM
Marilyn Beckley, 71, of West Richland, died June 19 in West Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.
She was a retired apartment manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments