Death Notices

Marilyn Beckley

June 20, 2018 05:34 PM

Marilyn Beckley, 71, of West Richland, died June 19 in West Richland.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.

She was a retired apartment manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

