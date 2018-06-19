Death Notices

Marshall D. Jones

June 19, 2018 06:32 PM

Marshall Dwayne Jones, 93, of Richland, died June 17 in Richland.

He was born in Sioux, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.

He was a retired senior research technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

