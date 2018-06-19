Marshall D. Jones

Marshall Dwayne Jones, 93, of Richland, died June 17 in Richland.
He was born in Sioux, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.
He was a retired senior research technician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
June 19, 2018
