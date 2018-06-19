Death Notices

Elena Gonzalez Marroquin

June 19, 2018 06:31 PM

Elena Gonzalez Marroquin, 79, of Pasco, died June 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hildalgo, Mexico, and lived in Pasco and Connell areas for 50 years.

She was a laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

