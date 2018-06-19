Elena Gonzalez Marroquin, 79, of Pasco, died June 15 in Kennewick.
She was born in Hildalgo, Mexico, and lived in Pasco and Connell areas for 50 years.
She was a laborer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
