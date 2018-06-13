Alice M. Seaton

Alice Mabel Seaton, 80, of Kennewick, died June 8 in Kennewick.
She was born in Columbus, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.
She was a retired medical technician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
June 13, 2018 05:45 PM
Alice Mabel Seaton, 80, of Kennewick, died June 8 in Kennewick.
She was born in Columbus, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.
She was a retired medical technician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments