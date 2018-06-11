Audrey F. Williams, 91, of Sunnyside, died June 8 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Midwest, Wyo., and was a longtime Bickleton and Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
