Death Notices

Audrey F. Williams

June 11, 2018 04:26 PM

Audrey F. Williams, 91, of Sunnyside, died June 8 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Midwest, Wyo., and was a longtime Bickleton and Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

