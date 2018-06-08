Death Notices

Mark K. Owens

June 08, 2018 05:40 PM

Mark Kenneth Owens, 48, of Pasco, died May 30 in Pasco.

He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

He was a carpenter in construction.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

