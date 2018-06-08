Mark K. Owens

Mark Kenneth Owens, 48, of Pasco, died May 30 in Pasco.
He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.
He was a carpenter in construction.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
