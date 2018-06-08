Death Notices

Sonny Bernes

June 08, 2018 05:39 PM

Sonny Bernes, 85, of Richland, died June 8 in Richland.

He was born in New York and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

He retired from retail sales for an automotive company.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

