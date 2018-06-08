Sonny Bernes, 85, of Richland, died June 8 in Richland.
He was born in New York and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.
He retired from retail sales for an automotive company.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
June 08, 2018
