David L. Smith

David Lee Smith, 76, of Kennewick, died June 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Hamlet, N.C., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.
He was a retired nuclear project manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
June 07, 2018 05:23 PM
