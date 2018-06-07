Death Notices

David L. Smith

June 07, 2018 05:23 PM

David Lee Smith, 76, of Kennewick, died June 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Hamlet, N.C., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.

He was a retired nuclear project manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

