Death Notices

Joanna M. Holt

June 07, 2018 05:23 PM

Joanna M. Holt, 86, of West Richland, died June 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Macon, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1964.

She was a retired graphic designer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  