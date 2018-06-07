Joanna M. Holt, 86, of West Richland, died June 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in Macon, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1964.
She was a retired graphic designer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
June 07, 2018 05:23 PM
