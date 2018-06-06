Marjorie Fordmeir Johnston, 93, of Pasco, died June 5 in Pasco.
She was born in Silver Bow, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
