Marjorie Fordmeir Johnston

June 06, 2018 05:23 PM

Marjorie Fordmeir Johnston, 93, of Pasco, died June 5 in Pasco.

She was born in Silver Bow, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

