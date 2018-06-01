Death Notices

Rose M. Estes

June 01, 2018 05:34 PM

Rose Mae Estes, 98, of Pasco, died May 16 in Richland.

She was born in Oshkosh, Neb., and lived in Pasco for two years.

She was a retired newspaper teletype operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

