Robert D. Nichols

Robert David Nichols M.D., 82, died may 30 at home in West Richland.
He was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.
He was a retired physician.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
May 31, 2018 05:53 PM
Robert David Nichols M.D., 82, died may 30 at home in West Richland.
He was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.
He was a retired physician.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments