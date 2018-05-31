Death Notices

Robert D. Nichols

May 31, 2018 05:53 PM

Robert David Nichols M.D., 82, died may 30 at home in West Richland.

He was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.

He was a retired physician.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  