Consuelo E. Montelongo

Consuelo Esparza Montelongo, 84, of Pasco, died May 30 in Pasco.
She was born in Colorado, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
She was a retired laborer.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
May 31, 2018 05:53 PM
