Death Notices

Consuelo E. Montelongo

May 31, 2018 05:53 PM

Consuelo Esparza Montelongo, 84, of Pasco, died May 30 in Pasco.

She was born in Colorado, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

She was a retired laborer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

