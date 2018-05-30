Death Notices

Mary E. Weisz

May 30, 2018 06:05 PM

Mary Elizabeth Weisz, 75, of Richland, died May 27 in Richland.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired retail salesperson.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

