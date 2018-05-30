Mary E. Weisz

Mary Elizabeth Weisz, 75, of Richland, died May 27 in Richland.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired retail salesperson.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
May 30, 2018
