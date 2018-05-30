Jack C. Spanner

Jack Clyde Spanner, 86, of Richland, died May 25 in Richland.
He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.
He was a retired nuclear materials engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
May 30, 2018 06:05 PM
Jack Clyde Spanner, 86, of Richland, died May 25 in Richland.
He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.
He was a retired nuclear materials engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments