Death Notices

Jack C. Spanner

May 30, 2018 06:05 PM

Jack Clyde Spanner, 86, of Richland, died May 25 in Richland.

He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.

He was a retired nuclear materials engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

