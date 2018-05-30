Death Notices

Nova B. Chambers

May 30, 2018 06:05 PM

Nova B. Chambers, 92, of Pasco, died May 30 in Pasco.

She was born in Holdenville, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.

She was a retired real estate investor.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

