Nova B. Chambers, 92, of Pasco, died May 30 in Pasco.
She was born in Holdenville, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.
She was a retired real estate investor.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
May 30, 2018 06:05 PM
