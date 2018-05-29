Death Notices

Joel D. Cloe

May 29, 2018 05:23 PM

Joel Dean Cloe, 74, of Richland, died May 28 in Pasco.

He was born in North Bend, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

He was a retired engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

