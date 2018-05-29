Joel D. Cloe

Joel Dean Cloe, 74, of Richland, died May 28 in Pasco.
He was born in North Bend, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.
He was a retired engineer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
