Patrick J. Massman

Patrick Joseph Massmann, 91, of Richland, died May 24 in Richland.
He was born in Pittburg, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 30 years.
He was a retired engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
May 27, 2018 02:59 PM
