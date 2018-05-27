Death Notices

Patrick J. Massman

May 27, 2018 02:59 PM

Patrick Joseph Massmann, 91, of Richland, died May 24 in Richland.

He was born in Pittburg, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 30 years.

He was a retired engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

