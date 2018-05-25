J. “Vivian” Harns, 89, of Pasco, died May 23 in Pasco.
She was born in Longview-Kelso, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.
She was a retired high school teacher.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
May 25, 2018 04:34 PM
