J. ‘Vivian’ Harns

May 25, 2018 04:34 PM

J. “Vivian” Harns, 89, of Pasco, died May 23 in Pasco.

She was born in Longview-Kelso, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.

She was a retired high school teacher.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

