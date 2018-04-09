Loren L. Thompson

Loren Lester Thompson, 76, died April 8 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Woodworth, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1991.
He was a retired truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
April 09, 2018 04:17 PM
