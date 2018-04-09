Death Notices

John ‘Gil’ Koller

April 09, 2018 04:17 PM

John ‘Gil’ Koller, 96, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pomeroy and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.

He was a retired teacher in public education.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

