John ‘Gil’ Koller, 96, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pomeroy and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
He was a retired teacher in public education.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
April 09, 2018 04:17 PM
