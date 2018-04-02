Kenneth L. Rader Jr.

Kenneth Lloyd Rader Jr., 61, died March 31 at home in Benton City.
He was born in Brewster and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.
He was a retired iron worker in construction.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
April 02, 2018 03:36 PM
