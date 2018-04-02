Nancy L. Vanzant

Nancy Lee Vanzant, 60, of Kennewick, died March 21 in Kennewick.
She was born in Indio, Calif., and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired waitress.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
