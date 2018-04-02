Death Notices

Nancy L. Vanzant

April 02, 2018 12:56 PM

Nancy Lee Vanzant, 60, of Kennewick, died March 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Indio, Calif., and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gator captured after doing pool laps at Florida home

View More Video