Anita G. Morris

March 27, 2018 04:15 PM

Anita G. Morris, 97, of Richland, died March 25 in Richland.

She was born in Wessington, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 68 years.

She was a retired teacher in South Dakota.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

