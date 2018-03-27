Anita G. Morris, 97, of Richland, died March 25 in Richland.
She was born in Wessington, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 68 years.
She was a retired teacher in South Dakota.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
