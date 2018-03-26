Death Notices

Ronald J. Harris

March 26, 2018 01:55 PM

Ronald John Harris, 77, of Kennewick, died March 22 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

