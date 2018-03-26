Ronald J. Harris

Ronald John Harris, 77, of Kennewick, died March 22 in Richland.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
