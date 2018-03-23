Death Notices

E. Dewayne Ash

March 23, 2018 05:01 PM

E. Dewayne Ash, 93, of Kennewick, died March 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bassett, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a retired fire chief.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

