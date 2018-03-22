Death Notices

Fanny L. Fruehling

March 22, 2018 04:42 PM

Fanny Lola Fruehling, 97, of Richland, died March 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Embry, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area for 80 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

