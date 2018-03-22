Death Notices

Joaquina Diaz

March 22, 2018 04:42 PM

Joaquina Diaz, 90, of Pasco, died March 21 in Pasco.

She was born in Bryan, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.

She retired from packaging at Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

