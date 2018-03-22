Joaquina Diaz, 90, of Pasco, died March 21 in Pasco.
She was born in Bryan, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.
She retired from packaging at Lamb Weston.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
March 22, 2018 04:42 PM
Joaquina Diaz, 90, of Pasco, died March 21 in Pasco.
She was born in Bryan, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.
She retired from packaging at Lamb Weston.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments