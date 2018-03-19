Leonard Sherman, 64, of Richland, died March 16 in Richland.
He was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in Richland for 10 years.
He was a retired floral wholesaler.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 19, 2018 05:18 PM
Leonard Sherman, 64, of Richland, died March 16 in Richland.
He was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in Richland for 10 years.
He was a retired floral wholesaler.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments