Leonard Sherman

March 19, 2018 05:18 PM

Leonard Sherman, 64, of Richland, died March 16 in Richland.

He was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in Richland for 10 years.

He was a retired floral wholesaler.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

