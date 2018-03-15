Death Notices

Fern Watkins

March 15, 2018 04:28 PM

Fern Watkins, 88, of Richland, died March 14 in Richland.

She was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.

She was a retired storekeeper at Westinghouse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

