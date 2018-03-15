Fern Watkins, 88, of Richland, died March 14 in Richland.
She was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.
She was a retired storekeeper at Westinghouse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
