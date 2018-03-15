Death Notices

Christian A. Price

Christian Allen Price, 56, died March 14 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Anapolis, Md., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1979.

He was a retired agriculture laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

