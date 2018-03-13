Billie J. Davenport

Billie June Davenport, 60, of Benton City, died March 12 in Benton City.
She was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Benton City resident.
She was a retired processor.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
