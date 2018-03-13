Death Notices

Billie J. Davenport

March 13, 2018 04:17 PM

Billie June Davenport, 60, of Benton City, died March 12 in Benton City.

She was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Benton City resident.

She was a retired processor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

