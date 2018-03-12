Death Notices

Dale W. Ragain

March 12, 2018 05:02 PM

Dale William Ragain, 89, of Richland, died March 10 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

He was a retired reactor technician at Hanford.

Einan’s by Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

