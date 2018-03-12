Dale W. Ragain

Dale William Ragain, 89, of Richland, died March 10 in Richland.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.
He was a retired reactor technician at Hanford.
Einan’s by Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
