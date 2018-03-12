Raymon E. Bennett

Raymon Eugene Bennett, 73, of Richland, died March 11 in Richland.
He was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired computer salesman.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 12, 2018 05:02 PM
Raymon Eugene Bennett, 73, of Richland, died March 11 in Richland.
He was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired computer salesman.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments