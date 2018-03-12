Death Notices

Raymon E. Bennett

March 12, 2018 05:02 PM

Raymon Eugene Bennett, 73, of Richland, died March 11 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired computer salesman.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police say deadly Texas package bombs believed linked

View More Video