Florence Van Biezen

March 10, 2018 05:29 PM

Florence Van Biezen, 91, of Sunnyside, died March 9 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Zillah and was a lifelong resident of the lower Yakima Valley.

She was a retired housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

