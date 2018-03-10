Florence Van Biezen, 91, of Sunnyside, died March 9 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Zillah and was a lifelong resident of the lower Yakima Valley.
She was a retired housewife.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
March 10, 2018
