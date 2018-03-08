Death Notices

Marguerite L. Gustafson

March 08, 2018 04:02 PM

Marguerite L. Gustafson, 84, of Pasco, died March 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Philadelphia and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.

She was a administrative assistant.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

