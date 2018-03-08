Marguerite L. Gustafson, 84, of Pasco, died March 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Philadelphia and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.
She was a administrative assistant.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
