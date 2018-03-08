Death Notices

LaDonna F. Fisher

March 08, 2018 04:02 PM

LaDonna Fay Fisher, 83, of Pasco, died March 7 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Minnesota and lived in Pasco for three years.

She was a retired nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

