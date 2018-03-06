Death Notices

Gary L. Walden

March 06, 2018 04:20 PM

Gary Lee Walden, 66, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.

He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, and lived in Richland for five months.

He was a retired electrician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

