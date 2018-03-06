Gary L. Walden

Gary Lee Walden, 66, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.
He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, and lived in Richland for five months.
He was a retired electrician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
