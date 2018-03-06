Death Notices

Valentine Uribe

March 06, 2018 04:19 PM

Valentine Uribe, 39, of Grandview, died March 3 in Grandview.

He was born in Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired warehouse mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

