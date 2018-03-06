Death Notices

Anna L. Montierth

March 06, 2018 04:19 PM

Anna Laura Montierth, 91, of Mesa, died March 4 in Pasco.

She was born in Glenbar, Ariz., and lived in the Basin area for 63 years.

She was a retired school teacher.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

