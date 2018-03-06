Robert L. Graham

Robert Lee Graham, 70, of Kennewick, died March 6 in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired tech specialist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
