Robert L. Graham

March 06, 2018 04:19 PM

Robert Lee Graham, 70, of Kennewick, died March 6 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired tech specialist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

