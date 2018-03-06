Death Notices

Roma L. Appleyard

March 06, 2018 04:19 PM

Roma L. Appleyard, 93, of Kennewick, died March 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Glendale, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1946.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

