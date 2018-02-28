Elaine Rubelman Rice, 90, of Pasco, died Feb. 28 in Kennewick.
She was born in Tacumseh, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
