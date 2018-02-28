Death Notices

Elaine Rubelman Rice

February 28, 2018 04:34 PM

Elaine Rubelman Rice, 90, of Pasco, died Feb. 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Tacumseh, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

